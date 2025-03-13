Tucson Festival of Books prepares for all weather situations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Classes are out for the week at the University of Arizona, but the campus is still lively as volunteers are setting up for the Tucson Festival of Books this weekend.

While high windsare expected Thursday during set up and chances of rain are in the forecast, Tucson Festival of Books Steering Committee Member Christopher Kopach says over the years, they have perfected how to handle any weather situation.

“In the beginning, we had a few challenges with some of the tents and the strong winds that hit us in March. So we’ve really worked with Arizona Party Rentals, making sure we have the proper weights on the tents so no tents will blow down. We’ll check on our signs throughout, we’ll go ahead and resecure those.”

While set-up for the two-day festival, expected to attract over 100,000 people, started about three weeks ago, Kopach says planning started immediately after last year’s festival ended, so they are prepared for anything.

“We’ve had rain, we’ve had snow, hot weather, we’ve almost had a birth on Bear Down stage one time and the fact is everybody comes together.”

Kopach says a few hours before the festival, volunteers will asses and address any damage from the night before.

The festival kicks off Saturday morning on the U of A mall and is free to attend.