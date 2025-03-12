Between weather systems today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Overnight showers will continue to clear to the east, leaving partly cloudy skies, and slightly cooler air today.

The next stronger weather system arrives Thursday afternoon and continues into early Friday morning.

A front associated with this system will bring widespread chances for rain and mountain snow from west to east

Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning.

Strong winds with the potential for blowing dust are expected to develop late Thursday morning and persist

into the evening.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM Thursday. And a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon to 5 PM Thursday.

Well below normal temperatures are expected to follow on Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

