TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Businesses along University Boulevard are gearing up for Wildcat and Sun Devil fans as Arizona and Arizona State University meet in the historic rivalry game.

University Boulevard may be relatively calm now, but local businesses are preparing for that to change as Arizona and Arizona State get ready to meet in the 100th Territorial Cup.

The rivalry is expected to bring Wildcat and Sun Devil fans to bars and restaurants near the University of Arizona, creating a boost for businesses ahead of the big game.

Eric Smith, General Manager of Gentle Ben’s, said games like the Territorial Cup help introduce more people to the businesses along University Boulevard.

“It's great for the street,” Smith said. “Not everybody makes their way down to University, and so it's opening eyes to people in Phoenix, or people who just normally don't come this way who do live in Tucson, and it just opens up their eyes to see what's actually down here.”

But the rivalry isn't only bringing new faces to the area. It's also bringing Wildcats back home for a tradition a century in the making.

Hunter Thompson, a University of Arizona graduate from the class of 2016, is among the fans excited to see the rivalry reach the century mark.

“The 100th annual Territorial Cup,” Thompson said. “I want to see Arizona get that W against ASU.”

Gentle Ben's has been a part of the University Boulevard area for about 50 years, and Smith said the business is preparing for a large game-day crowd.

Smith expects the streets to be packed and said Gentle Ben's could see a few hundred people. The business plans to open both floors and show the game on three jumbo screens, giving fans who don't have tickets another place to watch the rivalry.

For Wildcat fans like Thompson and Smith, their message heading into the Territorial Cup is simple.

“Go Wildcats, Bear Down,” Thompson said.

“It's going to be a great thing for everybody, but all I have to say is Bear Down, go Cats,” Smith said.

The 100th Territorial Cup between Arizona and Arizona State is scheduled for Saturday at Casino del Sol Stadium, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.