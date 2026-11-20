Emmy Award-winning journalist and author Corderro McMurry brings more than a decade of experience covering pop culture, entertainment, sports and community news. A Phoenix, Arizona native, he earned his bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree from Northern Arizona University.

Known for his engaging on-camera presence and sharp pop-culture perspective, Corderro has covered red carpets, South by Southwest and major entertainment events, and has hosted panels at Big Texas Comicon. His reporting has also appeared on the Today show’s “Winter Escape” segment, where he showcased the beauty of Port Aransas, Texas.

His interview credits include Marlon Wayans, Cedric the Entertainer, Bryce Dallas Howard, Austin Mahone and The Hardy Boyz, along with numerous film and television junkets. His short form documentary, Black Cowboys: An American Story, was selected for the 2025 San Antonio Film Festival, highlighting the history and lasting legacy of Black cowboys.

He is also the self-published author of Can I Get a Copy?, a project focusing on Kim Kardashian that began as his master’s thesis and gained national attention from outlets including Entertainment Tonight and E! News.

Corderro loves to share stories about the community, keep audiences informed, and entertained. He is excited to be back in Tucson cheering on the Wildcats! He’s also a big Chicago sports fan who enjoys exploring the local restaurant scene. If you see him, say hi and tell him your favorite restaurant.