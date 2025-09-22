Sun-Day promotes the power of solar energy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Researchers are coming together from across Arizona for Sun-Day, to see how solar energy keeps the lights on above while protecting the world around us.

Retired University of Arizona professor Diana Liverman has dedicated her life to educating others on the importance of the environment.

"I want to see our landscape and our rivers continue to flourish, and I'm worried that climate change will affect ecosystems," Liverman said. "If we can find energy sources that produce less greenhouse gas emissions...or if we can increase the efficiency of the use of energy, then that is reducing the emissions going into the atmosphere, and that reduces the risks of climate change, which are most associated with warming."

One of the ways Liverman and the U of A are working towards that goal is solar energy,

raising awareness with Sun-Day.

"We're celebrating the potential and what's happening in terms of the success of solar energy throughout the United States, also trying to build public awareness of solar solutions and what needs to be done to do even more in terms of solar energy," Liverman stated.

The event gathers researchers to talk about the ways solar energy can help solve the climate crisis while providing renewable energy.

It's one of the projects Senior Director for the University of Arizona Office of Sustainability, Trevor Ledbetter, says the U of A is doing to be more environmentally friendly.

"[Students] want the University of Arizona to do more and really walk the walk when it comes to decarbonization, water use conservation, and energy conservation... It's really exciting to help facilitate conversations between researchers...To really imagine what a more sustainable Tucson and a more sustainable Arizona would look like," Ledbetter said.

In Arizona alone, the Solar Energy Industries Association reports solar power contains enough energy to power over 1.6 million homes. Liverman says it's solutions like solar energy that make the difference.

"I'm always looking for positive things to talk to students about, and solutions like solar energy provide some optimism," Liverman said.