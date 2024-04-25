Over 100 arrested at Emerson College as pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police

Over 100 people have been arrested at Emerson College as pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police.

The Boston Police Department confirmed the arrests of 108 people and said four officers were injured. Three of those officers have minor injuries and one is more serious, police said.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning at an encampment set up by Massachusetts colleges to show solidarity with pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University last week, according to local outlet WCVB.

Police said no protesters in custody were injured. They will be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court.

The protest at Emerson College follows a pattern of rallies happening on college campuses nationwide.

In the case of Columbia University, classes went virtual after the protests in an effort to "deescalate the rancor" over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and address security concerns on campus amid the Jewish holiday of Passover.

On Wednesday, police at the University of Texas at Austin violently took dozens of demonstrators into custody, according to The Associated Press. Hours later, police in Los Angeles peacefully arrested protesters at the University of Southern California.

