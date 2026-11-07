Students march at UA for justice for Black Americans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At the University of Arizona Friday, students marched and demonstrated for justice for Black Americans.

A large group of students from U of A and from high school gathered at Old Main for chants and speeches.

They were calling for justice for Black Americans killed by police—or Black people who died under unexplained circumstances like Nolan Wells, an eighteen year old from Mississippi who was visiting an island with friends. He was found face down in water, but with no water in his lungs and injuries to the back of his head.

Demonstrators like Arian Chavez say they want justice in the deaths of Blacks, revival of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, and protection of Black education.

“We expect that the universities or schools across this, uh, country will listen to the students and their demands in the fight for black liberation, whether that's reopening the case of Nolan Wells, uh, demanding that killer cops be jailed, um, or ending police surveillance in schools.”

Organizers say this event at U of A is part of a larger movement that included other demonstrations at colleges across Arizona.