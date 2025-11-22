Speeches, posters on display as part of Freedom Center's 'Path to the Presidency'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Five Tucson-area high school students stepped up to a podium designed to evoke the White House press briefing room Friday, delivering speeches on leadership, civic engagement and the nation’s future as part of the second annual “Path to the Presidency” competition at the University of Arizona.

The event, co-sponsored by the Museum of Democracy and the university’s Center for the Philosophy of Freedom (commonly referred to as the Freedom Center), brings together teenagers from across the region to craft and present presidential-style addresses. Organizers say the goal is to give students a platform to express their views at a time when political tensions are shaping young people in unprecedented ways.

“We live in a really divided political climate,” said Mari Clark, an outreach specialist with the Museum of Democracy who helps run the event. “And it’s affecting our kids and our youth way more than I think it ever affected me growing up. And so part of what I wanted to do was help students to get their ideas on paper — to really think, what are we going to change?”

Finalist Blake Taylor, a freshman at Catalina Foothills High School, focused his speech on the importance of collaboration despite disagreements. “I want a future where people can work together and they are not afraid to speak out their opinions,” he said.

Salpointe Catholic High School freshman Tyler Orozco emphasized the value of historical awareness, arguing that understanding the nation’s past can strengthen civic pride. “Knowing our country is really good because it’s so amazing to be proud of your country and know where you come from,” he said.

His classmate, sophomore Pink Acedo, took aim at political polarization and a system they feel often overlooks everyday Americans. “There’s no one to really represent the middle man in this society,” Acedo said. “Because we see like a lot of people who are just working class or just people who aren’t represented or seen in the voting process.”

Giacomo Sepe, a sophomore at University High School, delivered remarks calling for less reliance on government while stressing the importance of openness in policy debates. “I think being open to solutions is extremely crucial in society,” he said. “Because if you only have a restrictive mindset, there will be no progress.”

Organizers say they hope to expand the program in the years ahead, giving more students an opportunity to confront civic questions head-on and to hear perspectives beyond their own.