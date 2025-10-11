Parents mixed on White House bargain offered to UA

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Millions of dollars are at stake in a bargain the White House is offering University of Arizona and eight other schools. It trades university cooperation for better access to Federal funds. KGUN9 went to UA to talk to some people who know a lot about pouring money into higher education: Parents of UA students.

We’ve been talking about the bargain the White House offered UA and eight other schools: meet a list of administration demands and get the inside track to a lot of government funding. We’ve talked to faculty and students about this. Now we’ve had a chance to talk to parents.

Thousands of students equals thousands of parents paying thousands of dollars to send their children to the University of Arizona. It’s parents' weekend so it’s a prime time to ask parents what they think of the funding for cooperation deal the White House is offering UA.

Many parents didn’t know about the story. Others were reluctant to talk.

Patrick Fisher was willing to talk. He says he went to U of A in the late 90’s and has a son there now.

“I think that the White House has our best interests in mind for United States citizens, and that includes college campuses and students on campus. And so I feel like, you know, it's probably the right thing to do, you know, given the funding that's available.”

A partial list from what the Administration calls the “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education” calls for funding preference for schools that forbid factors like race, gender and sexual orientation when admitting a student or hiring faculty and staff.

It would limit any consideration of transgender people by defining male and female by reproductive function.

Universities that agree to the Compact would freeze tuition for five years.

They would take steps to ensure civil debate but they would also limit what the compact calls discriminatory, threatening or harassing behavior

Schools asked to sign the compact are a mix of large public and private universities. Besides U of A, the list includes Brown University, Dartmouth College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California, University of Texas, Vanderbilt University, and University of Virginia.

Ruth Littman Block has a daughter who’s a freshman at U of A.

“What they're doing is they're stopping growth and learning by having no DEI by not allowing a certain amount of foreign students. I mean, these people have really done wonderful research for us. Why would we be doing that? I know because we're following that horrible plan to have a dictatorship.”

As of late Friday only MIT had announced whether it will accept or reject the Administration’s bargain. MIT will reject it.

University President Suresh Garimella says he’s been reviewing the White House document since it arrived October First. He says he’s been hearing from faculty, staff, students, and leaders around the country. The White House wants to hear back by October 20th.

Doctor Garimella says in part, “We will act in the best interests of our students, faculty and staff, and our state.”