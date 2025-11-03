Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Memorial Held for University of Arizona students killed in car accident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The community came together tonight to honor the lives of the three University of Arizona students who lost their lives in a car accident last week.

The. Memorial saw hundreds of people come to pay their respects to Sophia Troetel, Josiah Santos...And Katya Castillo-Mendoza, who tragically lost their lives in a car accident on Oct. 30th.

Friends and family gave speeches and shared kind memories of the three students and all of the lives they touched.

Attendees brought flowers and shared stories of how the students had brought Joy into their lives, as the community grieved this devastating loss.

