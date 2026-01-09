Locals react to Minneapolis shooting, Nanos says PCSD deputies trained not to fire at moving vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local residents expressed mixed reactions Thursday to the deadly shooting of a Minnesota woman by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, an incident that has sparked nationwide debate over federal law enforcement tactics.

The woman, identified by family and local officials as Renée Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot Wednesday during an ICE operation in south Minneapolis. Good, a U.S. citizen and mother of three, was killed in the incident that federal authorities say occurred when she “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers.”

At the University of Arizona, responses varied widely about the confrontation between the ICE agent and the protester.

“A law enforcement officer, harming citizens, is not the way we should go about things,” said one Tucsonan, Kedar Moye, reflecting deep unease about the use of force in Minneapolis.

Another local, Max Gonzalez, offered a contrasting, if cautious, interpretation, saying, “I heard she was kind of blocking the way so she contributed to something.”

The official Department of Homeland Security account asserts that Good’s vehicle posed an imminent threat and that the ICE agent acted to protect himself and others at the scene.

According to the statement obtained by reporters from DHS, officers were conducting an operation in the area when Good “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers.”

But Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos questioned that narrative, saying that he has reservations about DHS’s assessment. “I don’t see this lady as a terrorist or criminal of any kind,” Nanos said, underscoring his skepticism of categorizing Good’s actions as violent extremism.

The sheriff also critiqued the tactical response, noting that, in his department, deputies are trained to withhold fire in similar situations.

“As I saw that, a couple of things come to mind,” Nanos said. “One, the officer steps in front of the vehicle. That’s actually not a good tactical move… If you take that driver out, who is controlling that vehicle? What happens to that vehicle as it continues to move forward?”

Federal officials have maintained that the ICE agent feared for his life and the lives of fellow officers. In its statement, DHS said the agent “used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.”

The Minneapolis shooting has ignited protests and fueled contentious debate about federal enforcement practices, with critics calling for transparency and accountability. Authorities continue to investigate, and the story remains a focal point of national discussion on law enforcement and civil liberties.