Kittens on campus: UofA opens Move-in Week with 1,500 dorm move-ins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona welcomed thousands of students to campus Tuesday as move-in week got underway, with officials expecting up to 5,000 first-year students to settle into 23 residence halls.

Tuesday was the biggest move-in day of the week, with about 1,500 students expected to arrive, according to Amanda Kraus, UArizona’s vice president of student affairs.

“Today is our biggest move in day, and we’re welcoming about fifteen hundred students to campus today,” Kraus said.

The influx of students was especially noticeable along Highland Avenue, where seven residence halls are located. Families navigated busy streets and campus parking areas while moving furniture, clothing and other belongings into dorm rooms.

The university has added signage and other measures to help drivers and families navigate campus during the busy week.

“We have signage throughout campus trying to direct traffic, trying to be as helpful as we can because we know folks are new to campus,” Kraus said. “Plus — we also know it’s emotional time — it’s stressful, it’s hot.”

For some families, the move also marks the beginning of a new long-distance relationship between parents and their college students.

Stephanie Seiber and her parents traveled from Southern California to help move her into La Paz residence hall. Despite the Tucson heat, her family was optimistic about the transition.

“But I think it’s gonna be hot for you know a month or two,” Chris Seiber said. “Then it’ll be really nice most of the school year, so, you know.”

The university also offers parents several ways to remain connected with their students, including regular communications, events and webinars. Family Weekend is scheduled for the first weekend in October.

“We keep them informed we send regular communication,” Seiber said. “We have events for them, webinars. And of course family weekend is the first weekend in October.”

This semester also marks the first time UArizona is requiring most first-year students to live on campus, a policy university officials say can help students adjust to college life and improve their chances of success.

“Because you have the built in community, you have built in safety resources,” Kraus said. “You have this built in network for new students: They’re close to classes, they’re close to things counseling, which this year we’re glad to announce is offered for free.”

As the new academic year begins, UArizona officials say the campus community is focused on helping its newest students make the transition to college.