'I'll do anything': University of Arizona alum, superfan shares game day ritual

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Whether it’s a lucky shirt, a specific seat, or a pre-game routine, University of Arizona sports fans say these traditions provide a sense of connection, and perhaps even a little control, over the outcome of a game.

For Ashley Hendrickson, a 2001 U of A graduate, that dedication involves a strict game-day wardrobe ritual.

Ashley Hendrickson Ashley Hendrickson poses next to the clothes she uses for her game day ritual during every University of Arizona men's basketball games.

“Oh no, I mean, anything that might sway the game in the Cats’ favor for us to win, I’m pretty much down for it as long as someone is willing to bail me out of jail,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson's lifelong fandom started early.

“I was little, I was really little. My dad and my mom would take me to the games; we had three season tickets,” Hendrickson said.

Over time, that fandom turned into a routine she follows during every men's basketball game.

“The first time I changed my shirt was at the Elite Eight in LA, 2015, when we lost to Wisconsin. And I had taken the shirts, and when we started to lose, I changed the shirts a couple of times. And it worked, and then it didn't work, so I changed it back,” Hendrickson said.

She says her wardrobe routine is not random.

“I always start every game in this outfit. With the same shirt, the same jeans, same socks, same bracelets, same earrings,” Hendrickson said.

Her ritual follows a specific order as the game unfolds. If the Wildcats start losing, she takes matters into her own hands.

“And I start by taking the left bracelet off, and if that doesn’t make an incredible difference right away, immediately the right bracelets come off,” Hendrickson said.

Sometimes, the timing of those changes feels impossible to ignore.

“Then I watch for another 30 seconds and I sit back for another 30 seconds, a minute, see what happens and then I go to this shirt,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson recalls a 2024 University of Arizona men’s basketball game against Utah where she felt her game-day ritual worked.

“We had gone into triple overtime, and I kept changing shirts, and we kept tying the game. And so, but I had gone through all the shirts, and we couldn't pull away. So, for the third overtime, I actually just went shirtless and sat under a blanket and we won,” Hendrickson said.

Now, the ritual has grown beyond just her, with friends and other fans watching closely and joining in.

Ashley Hendrickson Ashley Hendrickson at a University of Arizona men's basketball game with her friend Kathy VonCannon.

“I will get texts from my friends, ‘Did you take the bracelets off? Are you changing yet? When are you changing? What's happening?'” Hendrickson said.

While she does not fully believe it controls the outcome, it makes every game feel more connected.

Ashley Hendrickson Ashley Hendrickson and her dog Dasher.

“If anything more, it just brings a sense of community, having something in common. That's my favorite part about it,” Hendrickson said.

She is taking her routine on the road, heading to Indianapolis Friday to watch the Wildcats play and hoping her rituals bring a little extra luck.

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