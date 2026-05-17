Graduation season brings business boom to Tucson restaurants and bars near University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson restaurants and bars are seeing a surge in business as University of Arizona graduates celebrate with friends and family visiting from across the country.

KGUN 9 went down to University Ave. to talk with local businesses about how they are handling the busy graduation season.

At Frogs and Firkin, Class of 2026 graduate Preston Felker was celebrating with his family after a long weekend.

"It's so great having everyone here with me. My parents helped me get here, and I love them for it," Felker said.

Frogs and Firkin General Manager Johnathan Graham said his team has been ready for the rush.

"My crew's been working hard all year long, so by the time we get to this last week of the semester, everybody's running on full cylinders," Graham said.

Graham said the energy inside the bar has been unlike any other time of year.

"It's a whole lot of fun when we get all the families together, everybody's like a proud parent, and all the kids are graduating," Graham said.

The business boom is not limited to University Avenue. Corbett's General Manager Kevin Roundtree said graduation is the busiest time of year for the restaurant.

"Business has been great. A lot of graduation parties sit down here. This weekend is definitely a huge bump in income for sure," Roundtree said.

Between a Final Four appearance and graduation, Roundtree said the community has shown up for the University of Arizona in a big way this year.

"So we just want to bring everybody who wants to come have a good time and have good vibes down here," Roundtree said.