Gov. Hobbs on ABOR, UA leadership: Oversight failure, financial cluelessness, conflicting stories

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the University of Arizona and the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) continue to sort through the UA's $177 million deficit, the governor is demanding an in-person meeting with ABOR and university President Dr. Robert Robbins.

In a news release Monday, Hobbs wrote "the handling of the University of Arizona crisis is heading in the wrong direction," stating the Regents had "failed in their oversight role and highlight a university leadership that was clueless as to their own finances."

ABOR shared their response with KGUN 9, which indicated the governing body would be setting a meeting with Hobbs soon.

Listed among her concerns in the news release was the purchase and integration of Ashford University, now branded UAGC, or University of Arizona Global Campus—to which she states she has been told "conflicting stories."

The governor also referenced in-fighting between ABOR Chair Fred Duval and Faculty Chair Leila Hudson last week, in which Hudson suggested DuVal has a potential conflict of interest due to past employment at a company that provided financial services to universities. He responded by saying he had retained a lawyer.

“Instead of taking any accountability and guiding with a steady hand, ABOR is circling the wagons and announcing they are litigating personal grudges during Board meetings," Hobbs said in her statement. "Chair DuVal and members of the Board of Regents appear more concerned with saving face than fixing the problems they created."

ABOR sent KGUN 9 the following response to the governor's meeting request, attributed to DuVal:

“The Arizona Board of Regents appreciates the Governor’s engagement with financial issues related to the University of Arizona, and we look forward to this opportunity to answer questions and allay any miscommunication.



"On matters related to both the financial difficulties at UArizona and the integration of UAGC, we have strived at all times to be transparent, detailed and specific in the information provided to the Governor’s office and the general public.



“ABOR takes seriously its constitutional duty to oversee each of our state’s public universities. The Board and Governor have a shared interest in seeing UArizona succeed, and that will require working together to help resolve the important issues facing this great university.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM GOV. KATIE HOBBS:

“It is crystal clear that the handling of the University of Arizona crisis is heading in the wrong direction. New facts have come to light that once again show the Arizona Board of Regents failed in their oversight role and highlight a university leadership that was clueless as to their own finances. In the past days, instead of addressing their failure of leadership, ABOR has told conflicting stories to me, the press, and the public about the purchase of Ashford University. And while I have not been given the facts and therefore cannot comment about the veracity of recent statements from faculty regarding ABOR board members potential conflicts of interest, I do know one thing: ABOR members attacking faculty, even going so far as threatening a lawsuit, is not leadership.



“I cannot be more clear: because of Chair Duval and the Board’s actions, university employees are going to lose their jobs. Attacking faculty is not, and never will be, the answer.



“Instead of taking any accountability and guiding with a steady hand, ABOR is circling the wagons and announcing they are litigating personal grudges during Board meetings. In the February 22nd meeting, an ABOR member openly called for President Robbins to overthrow the faculty's governing body. This behavior is appalling and unacceptable. Chair DuVal and members of the Board of Regents appear more concerned with saving face than fixing the problems they created. It’s time for them to come down from their ivory tower and realize this is hurting Arizonans and the university.



“At some point, enough needs to be enough, and that time is now. People's livelihoods are at risk. College affordability is under threat. The state and the University of Arizona have suffered immense reputational damage as a result of this crisis. This lack of accountability and continued scapegoating can no longer continue. I am demanding an in-person meeting with ABOR leadership and President Robbins immediately where we will discuss next steps.”



