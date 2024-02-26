'Here to stay:' Gov. Hobbs posts stance on in vitro fertilization in Arizona

Gov. Katie Hobbs made her stance clear on the social media platform X Sunday night about the use of in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the state of Arizona.

"As long as I'm Governor, IVF will be here to stay in Arizona," the post read. "I will do everything I can to protect your reproductive freedoms. Family planning should be left to families — not extreme politicians."

Hobbs' comments come in response to the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision that frozen embryos produced for IVF were people with legal rights.

The ruling has led to multiple fertility clinics in Alabama putting a hold on treatment.