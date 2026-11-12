Gobble it up fast: UA Thanksgiving To-Go program prepares for holiday rush

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thanksgiving dinner can be a time-consuming undertaking, but the University of Arizona is once again offering Tucson residents a way to enjoy a traditional holiday meal without spending hours in the kitchen.

Arizona Student Unions' annual Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go program is preparing for another busy year, with hundreds of meals expected to be picked up Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

The pickup process at the Student Union Memorial Center's traffic circle can get hectic, requiring assistance from the University of Arizona Police Department to keep vehicles moving and direct customers to their orders.

"We actually have the UAPD, the police department help us guiding people coming in and stuff," said Lawrence Sanchez, executive chef for the Student Unions. "They're directing traffic for us."

The program has been operating for years, providing Thanksgiving meals to university employees, students and members of the public. Sanchez said affordability was one of the priorities when the program was first developed.

"When we started it, they like wanted to make a mint out of it," Sanchez said. "I mean they priced it out and then we said, 'Wait a minute.' We wanted to make it affordable for our staff and everyone else."

In 2024, the Student Union kitchens prepared 300 meals, marking their busiest year at the time. Sanchez expects this year's demand to be comparable, requiring substantial quantities of ingredients to feed customers.

"I started doing calculations and stuff and you know it's like, yams: over 1,000 pounds of yams," Sanchez said. "Mashed potatoes the same way, carrots and Brussels sprouts ... the numbers are just insane."

The kitchen staff begins preparing well ahead of the holiday, coordinating the production and packaging of multiple dishes to ensure orders are ready for pickup.

The meals have also developed a following among the people preparing them. Sanchez said some of the Student Unions' 43 employees would rather purchase the prepared Thanksgiving dinner than make their own holiday meal at home.

"The stuffing? Is to die for, I can tell you that for a fact," Sanchez said. "And the yams? They're incredible."

This year's family dinner package costs $156, plus tax, and serves up to eight people. Customers can choose between a whole turkey, roasted vegetable Wellington or prime rib for an additional $10. The package also includes several traditional sides and a choice of dessert.

Individual meals, a la carte selections and a Thanksgiving bake sale offering pies and other baked goods are also available.

Orders for family packages must be placed by 10 a.m. Nov. 24, with pickup scheduled for Nov. 25 at Sammy's Deli or the Student Union Memorial Center traffic circle. Some orders also qualify for delivery to the traffic circle.

More information and ordering options are available through the Arizona Student Unions website.