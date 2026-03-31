Former Arizona mascot from 1997 championship team travels to Indianapolis to watch Wildcats in Final Four

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man who stood on the court during the University of Arizona men’s basketball team’s historic 1997 national championship win is heading to Indianapolis to see if the Wildcats can do it again.

Kirk Sibley was the university's mascot when the Wildcats won their only national championship nearly 30 years ago. Now, he is flying to Indianapolis Friday and staying just blocks away from the stadium to be part of what he calls a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Kirk Sibley Kirk Sibley, former Univeristy of Arizona mascot, holding the 1997 Men's Basketball National Championship sign that went up in the McKale Center at ALKEME Arena.

"It’s U of A, it’s Final Four, you know, sell the house, we’re going," Sibley said.

For the Tucson native, the moment feels almost unreal.

"I wake up, and I'm like, is this a dream. I'm like, I don't care if I have to drive, you know, hitchhike, whatever it is, I'm going to Indianapolis. I don't care. We're going," Sibley said.

Sibley recalled the feeling of being on the court during the 1997 championship.

"And the whole place just exploded, right, and then I went numb. I don't think that I could really comprehend--I think it exploded. It went quiet. I went numb. I don't even think we realized what we had done," Sibley said.

After Arizona’s recent win to advance to the Final Four, Sibley did not hesitate to make travel plans.

"Last five minutes of the game, I was like, I need to get my phone out and start looking at things. And as soon as we hit, I was on the phone, I was dialing, I was making reservations, whatever was left. Fortunately, because the team--that other team had been losing, stuff that wasn't previously available, and I had been looking, started freeing up because people cancel," Sibley said.

The former mascot makes no apologies for being completely distracted by the team's current run.

"My mind is 100% focused on this, but, you know, it's once in 25 [29] years. Give me a break, right?" Sibley said.

For Sibley, this run is about more than basketball; it is about Tucson.

"And the community is just as part of the experience and entitled to be part of that experience as anybody that's on the team, that's on the staff, that was myself or anybody that was connected to the program, or just students that were just attending. Like, it's for everybody," Sibley said.

Sibley says he watched Arizona's Elite Eight win to advance to the Final Four with Greg and Stacey Olsen, and says the family was appreciative and emotional when coach Tommy Lloyd paid tribute to the late Lute Olsen.

"There's a good looking guy with white hair looking down on us right now that's happy," said Tommy Lloyd.

Sibley described the full-circle moment from Tucson to Indianapolis as meaning everything.

"This has just been the icing on the cake, it's unbelievable," Sibley said.

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