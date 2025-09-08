Creatine may boost brain health, U of A researcher says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Creatine is best known as a supplement used by athletes to build muscle, but new research suggests it may also support brain health.

Dr. Fei Yin, an associate professor of pharmacology at the University of Arizona, says creatine acts like a backup battery in the body. It helps store extra energy that the brain can use when demand spikes.

Studies show creatine’s effects may be most noticeable in older adults, when the brain’s energy systems become less efficient. Research also points to potential benefits for people dealing with stress, depression, or lack of sleep.

Yin says creatine is generally considered safe, though side effects such as muscle cramps or stomach issues can occur.

Experts recommend anyone considering creatine for brain health consult a doctor for proper dosage.