Class of 2026 wildcats look towards the future at U of A graduation commencement ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of friends and family members packed Casino del Sol Stadium to watch the University of Arizona's Class of 2026 walk the stage at the school's 162nd commencement ceremony.

For siblings Roman and Ava Kavanaugh, the day marked the end of a journey they took together, attending college at the same time.

"It's been pretty hard, but I think it's worth it in the end, plus I've met a lot of great people," Ava Kavanaugh said.

For Ava, the moment carried a bittersweet weight.

"It's kind of crazy because this is the last event that I'm going to and kind of the last thing I'm ever going to do on this campus," Kavanaugh said. "So it's just, it's very exciting, but also kind of surreal,"

Not every graduate took a same path to the stage. Kareen Fraiser had to step away from school after losing her mother.

"So when my mother passed away, I had to take a step back from school at 21," Fraiser said.

She stepped up to care for her sisters, but continued taking classes at the same time. A decade later, she crossed the stage, surrounded by the sisters she helped raise while honoring the woman who inspired her to finish.

"So I'm very grateful to be able to be here and be able to honor my mom," Fraiser said. She always wanted to go back to school when she was done raising us, as she would say, and finish her degree herself."

For others in the Class of 2026, the day was a chance to reflect on everything the journey taught them.

"There are ups and downs, some good times, some bad times, but overall, I think I learned a lot from this journey," said graduates Ly Huong Peou and Sovaty Prak.

Fellow graduate Aidan Pizziano kept it simple.

"I feel good. I feel great about the future," Pizziano said.

The paths may have been different, but the students are all moving towards the future in true wildcat fashion.

Bear down, and look towards tomorrow.