Bugging Out: Arizona Insect Festival celebrates the little creatures that run the world

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of six- and eight-legged guests swarmed the University of Arizona this weekend, but not in the way you might think.

The annual Arizona Insect Festival turned the UA’s ENR2 Building into a buzzing celebration of all things creepy, crawly, and crucial to our planet.

Among the guests was Lucy, a Madagascar hissing cockroach, greeting visitors as they explored dozens of live displays and hands-on science demos.

“They’re the little creatures that run the world,” said Dr. Kathleen Walker, a professor in the UA Department of Entomology. “And yet a lot of people are fearful of them or think of them as filth or dangerous.”

Walker hopes events like this can help change that perception. She says insects, especially cockroaches, are “really misunderstood,” and that their role as recyclers helps turn dead plant material back into soil, making them essential to healthy ecosystems.

The festival, organized by the University of Arizona’s top-ranked Entomology program , featured more than 30 demonstrations and hands-on exhibits led by faculty and students. Children and parents alike held beetles and cockroaches, learned about pollinators, and even sampled cricket tacos and cookies made from insect-based ingredients.

For many kids, like Sophia Catalina Moreno, the event was more than just fun — it was inspiring.

“I really want to be an entomologist when I grow up,” she said. “I’m super interested in bugs.”

Her favorite? “The Madagascar hissing cockroach,” she said. “They’re basically the definition of superheroes because they can climb walls, fly, and run super fast.”

The event also highlighted the serious science behind the fascination. UA entomology professor Todd Schlenke explained that fruit flies are key to understanding human biology because their DNA structure is remarkably similar to ours. Researchers use them to study genetic disorders and test new drugs.

Walker says that while adults often cringe at the sight of bugs, children instinctively see their value. “You don’t have to explain that to a child,” she said. “They already understand how cool insects are. We’re just helping the grown-ups remember that.”