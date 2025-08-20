Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPDATE: No campus threat, UA police arrest aggravated assault suspect

UPDATE 1:58:
UAPD alerts people in the area that the situation is resolved and there is no longer a threat.

Normal operations have been restored and the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 1:48:
UAPD states the suspect is detained. The call-to-action remains: avoid the area of 6th St. and 2nd Ave.

University of Arizona police alert people to stay away from 6th St. and 2nd Ave. for reports of an aggravated assault.

They are searching for a Hispanic male wearing a white shirt, blue jeans who is around 13 to 16 years old.

He was last seen heading eastbound on 6th St.

