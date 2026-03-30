Arizona Wildcats fans line up for new Final Four merchandise at campus store after victory over Purdue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following the University of Arizona Wildcats' 79-64 win over Purdue Saturday night to advance to the Final Four, fans are lining up at the campus store to buy new merchandise.

The victory sparked a flow of people to the store, where Final Four shirts were rolled out for the Wildcat faithful.

"Happy and excited about how far the team has gone and how Tommy Lloyd has developed an amazing team," Janet Vargas said.

"Go Cats, Bear Down," Vargas said.

For some fans, the team's success brings back memories. Brother and sister Carlos Guzman and Maricela Leal were in high school the last time the Wildcats made it this far.

"Alumni it’s been a long time coming and I can’t wait," Guzman said.

Marc Monroy

"Dad used to go to the tents and bring us the championship final four shirts," Leal said.

Leal called the Wildcats being in the Final Four a full-circle moment.

"We’re passing it on to the next generation as I’m getting one of my boys shirts. He’ll be coming to the U of A in August, so it’s exciting to see the history repeating itself," Leal said.

Sales manager Cori Rhodes noted that buying merchandise from the campus store provides more than just excitement for the fans.

"It goes to fund student scholarships, clubs and athletics so it’s really important to come here," Rhodes said.

"Pride. Not even just for the school but for the entire community. We’re so proud of this university and for the athletics and sports that happen here," Rhodes said.

Marc Monroy

The Wildcats will face Michigan this Saturday, and fans are hoping the team reaches the National Championship.

"We are definitely going to be buying final four gear because we are going to Indianapolis," Vargas said.

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