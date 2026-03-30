Arizona fans flock to campus merch tents ahead of Final Four matchup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona merchandise tents are popping up around campus selling Final Four gear ahead of Saturday's match up against Michigan.

Hype is building across the community for the Final Four, whether fans were there the last time the Wildcats brought home a championship or not.

The campus store director told me there are seven tents set up around campus. As of Monday early morning, they sold over 4,000 shirts.

Locations:



Park & Speedway

Park & 6th St

Speedway & Campbell

Campbell & 6th

Maingate

Football Stadium parking lot

Hi Corbett parking lot

Those tents will run through April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hours change to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting April 6.

Marc Monroy

Nathan Perez was just 13 the last time Arizona won it all, and he could not wait to snag some Final Four merchandise.

"I was born into it with my family," Perez said.

"I was cruising by and I was like, oh, I have to stop and get some great Wildcat gear," Perez said.

"I remember stopping and grabbing shirts on the side of the road with my dad… and when I saw this pop up I had to grab it for some nostalgia," Perez said.

"We ain’t done yet — we’re coming for that championship. Final Four ain’t enough… we’re coming all the way," Perez said.

Marc Monroy

Krista Lapan was graduating the last time the team won.

"In ’97 they were popping up all over the place," Lapan said.

"Anytime that they continue to play and play and play — we’re always there to support them," Lapan said.

Fans remain hopeful the team will bring home a championship, just like they did 29 years ago.

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