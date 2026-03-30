Arizona fans flock to campus merch tents ahead of Final Four matchup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona merchandise tents are popping up around campus selling Final Four gear ahead of Saturday's match up against Michigan.
Hype is building across the community for the Final Four, whether fans were there the last time the Wildcats brought home a championship or not.
The campus store director told me there are seven tents set up around campus. As of Monday early morning, they sold over 4,000 shirts.
Locations:
- Park & Speedway
- Park & 6th St
- Speedway & Campbell
- Campbell & 6th
- Maingate
- Football Stadium parking lot
- Hi Corbett parking lot
Those tents will run through April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hours change to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting April 6.
Nathan Perez was just 13 the last time Arizona won it all, and he could not wait to snag some Final Four merchandise.
"I was born into it with my family," Perez said.
"I was cruising by and I was like, oh, I have to stop and get some great Wildcat gear," Perez said.
"I remember stopping and grabbing shirts on the side of the road with my dad… and when I saw this pop up I had to grab it for some nostalgia," Perez said.
"We ain’t done yet — we’re coming for that championship. Final Four ain’t enough… we’re coming all the way," Perez said.
Krista Lapan was graduating the last time the team won.
"In ’97 they were popping up all over the place," Lapan said.
"Anytime that they continue to play and play and play — we’re always there to support them," Lapan said.
Fans remain hopeful the team will bring home a championship, just like they did 29 years ago.
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Marc Monroy joined KGUN 9 as a multimedia journalist after moving from KGUN 9’s sister station, KXXV, in Waco, Texas. He graduated from California State University, Northridge, in 2024 with a degree in journalism. A native of Southern California and a bilingual reporter, Marc is excited to serve Southern Arizona and looks forward to connecting with neighbors in the community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marc by emailing marc.monroy@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.