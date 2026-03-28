Arizona fans feel confident ahead of the Elite Eight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona basketball team advances to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015, and the excitement is being felt all around town.
After Arizona's 109-88 win over Arkansas Thursday night, it is not just the team preparing for the next game, but the fans as well.
"We're all psyched. We're planning a barbecue this Saturday," said Naeem Almohtaseb.
Standing in Arizona’s way for a spot in the Final Four is two-seed Purdue. Fans who spoke to KGUN 9 feel confident heading into the game.
"U of A will definitely make it to the finals. I do trust that team, I believe in that team and I'm part of this big campus, I'll be super excited," Braa Oudeh said.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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Madison Thomas joined KGUN 9 in July of 2023 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from Arizona State University in May of 2023 with a degree in journalism and mass communication. She has lived in Arizona her entire life and grew up in Douglas. Madison is thrilled to share the stories from the community she grew up in. Share your story ideas and important issues with Madison by emailing madison.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.