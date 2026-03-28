Arizona fans feel confident ahead of the Elite Eight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona basketball team advances to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015, and the excitement is being felt all around town.

After Arizona's 109-88 win over Arkansas Thursday night, it is not just the team preparing for the next game, but the fans as well.

"We're all psyched. We're planning a barbecue this Saturday," said Naeem Almohtaseb.

Standing in Arizona’s way for a spot in the Final Four is two-seed Purdue. Fans who spoke to KGUN 9 feel confident heading into the game.

"U of A will definitely make it to the finals. I do trust that team, I believe in that team and I'm part of this big campus, I'll be super excited," Braa Oudeh said.

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