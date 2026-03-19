Arizona basketball fans share high hopes for March Madness tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first round of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament tips off Thursday, with Arizona playing its first game on Friday.

Arizona earned the No. 1 seed in the West Region. This is the eighth time the team has been a No. 1 seed in the tournament.

"They definitely look a lot stronger this year,” said Oscar Salinas, who is a lifelong fan. “I definitely think they can go the whole way.”

Tucsonan Lee Johnson had to stop by campus to get a new jersey for the occasion.

"They were doing good, they lost two games in a row – I was glad they lost the games so they know how it feels to lose a game, so then now they can take it all the way," Johnson said.

The first team that can put an end to Arizona's historic season will be Long Island University.

"Hopefully they don’t have the hiccup, that first round hiccup," Johnson said.

Even for someone who is not a basketball fan, like U of A student Raelynn Salazar, she says the energy from fans is infectious. She says a deep run by the Wildcats could make her get more into it.

"I definitely would probably follow up with more games, because of it. I think a lot more people would be interested in it, too," Salazar said.

As for the fans who spoke to KGUN 9, they remain very hopeful this could be their year.

"We’ve been waiting for a championship for a long time. I think this is it," Salinas said.

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