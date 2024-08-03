Arizona Athletics officially joins Big 12 after more than 45 years in Pac-12

After more than 45 years as a member of the Pac-12 Conference the University of Arizona Athletics is now a part of the Big 12.

That became official at the start of business today.

The Wildcats join ASU, Colorado and Utah as the newest members of the Big-12.

New Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois and the University of Arizona will have to adapt to the change.

"Arizona's a national brand and we're expanding that reach and we're going into Dallas market and we're going into Texas," Reed-Francois said. "So, I'm really excited. Arizona deserves to be here and this is an exciting time."

Here's what it means for the Wildcats and their fans.

At the start of business today, the U of A becoming a full-fledged member of the Big 12 Conference.

It's out with the old -- the Pac-12 -- and in with the new -- the Big 12.

The Wildcats join a conference that now has members from Florida to Arizona -- Iowa to Texas.

Last school year, Pac-12 schools received just over $33 million dollars each from the conference.

CBS Sports estimates by the 2025-2026 school year, Big 12 members will receive around $50 million dollars each.

A significant increase thanks to a better long-term TV contract.

From a competition standpoint in basketball, Arizona will now routinely face fellow basketball powers Kansas, Houston and Baylor.

In football -- Arizona no longer has Oregon and Washington standing in their way of a major bowl.

Arizona Athletics is trying to capitalize on the move financially and Reed-Francois says it's already paying off.

"That momentum is translating into ticket sales, it's translating into enthusiasm," she said. "I think we're at the highest clip of ticket sales we've been at since 2018. So, I'm really excited, the future is great.