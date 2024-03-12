One-on-one with Desiree Reed-Francois

TUCSON, Arizona — University of Arizona athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois has been at her new job for exactly one week. Today, she was generous to share some of her time for an interview.

Reed-Francois joined the Wildcats from the University of Missouri, where she held the same position. It is a return to Arizona for Reed-Francois as it is where she graduated from law school.

Reed-Francois talked NIL and made her case for why the Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team, which in on the NCAA Tournament bubble, should be part of the field of 64 teams.