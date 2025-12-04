United Way seeking volunteers for free tax assistance program

TUCSON, Ariz. — Nonprofit United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is looking for volunteers to assist in their annual VITA— or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance— program.

The program helps Arizonans with household incomes up to $79,000 with free tax preparation and filing for state and federal tax returns.

Last year, United Way's VITA program helped 14,000 households with their taxes, yielding a total of $16 million in returns. Organizers, like Senior Director Gina Nickerson say tax benefits change nearly every year, so they hold an annual IRS-sponsored training for volunteers.

"It truly is an intimidating process for most tax payers, and so we try and alleviate that intimidation and that stress," Nickerson said. "We’re ready to help them in any situation. Every year, there’s tax changes that we have to deal with on both a federal and state level.”

If you're interested in volunteering, you can get more information here.

If math isn't your thing, United Way representatives say they also need volunteers to help with administrative work, site management and Spanish translation.

See if you qualify for free tax help under the VITA program and sign up here.

