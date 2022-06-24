United Steel Workers file charges against ASARCO for unfair practices

The union that represents some workers at a mine west of Marana has filed a formal complaint about labor practices.

The complaint, provided to us by the union says ASARCO is now refusing to recognize the United Steel Workers Union.

It claims that about 10 days ago the company cut ties with the union saying membership isn't high enough to require recognition.

A letter of response from the union claims that's illegal.

USW claims they still hold majority support of bargaining employees. They also say any loss of majority status that ASARCO has documented is tainted because of its own unfair labor practices.

Back in 2019, workers with a different union went on strike against ASARCO and its parent company Grupo Mexico over pay for 1,800 bargaining employees who had not received a raise in over a decade.

This new charge was filed with the National Labor Relations board just one week ago.

KGUN 9 reached out to ASARCO for their response and have not yet heard back.

