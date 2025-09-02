Unions celebrate Labor Day, think politics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For Labor Unions, Labor Day is more than just a time to have a picnic. It’s a time to assess how labor unions are doing in the world of work and in the world of politics.

Union workers will tell you unions created the modern workplace, with 40 hour weeks, health benefits and retirement plans.

That required being active in politics, often with the Democratic Party.

But election analysts say Donald Trump had growing support from blue collar workers.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero says the President is favoring bosses and taking unions apart especially, Federal worker unions. She thinks some people voted against their best interests and unions and elected officials need to find out why.

“We need to get to the bottom of why workers, especially workers, blue collar workers, are supporting a Trump administration or President Trump that is dismantling their rights as we speak,”

Stephen Patacchiola is a member of IATSE, The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. He sets up stages and theaters for show business acts. He says that’s where he met, and got to like Donald Trump. He’s a union member who did vote for Trump.

KGUN reporter Craig Smith asked: “You feel like he's taking care of working people since he got in office?”

Stephen Patacchiola; “I believe so. I could say for myself, my stock portfolio is going great and when he put the tariffs on, for example, I wasn't worried one bit. When everyone was saying it was the end, the crash. And I said, give it time, things will come back. Sure enough.”

Keith Bagwell is a member of the National Writers Union and AFSCE, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees

He thinks blue collar voters who supported Trump may be reconsidering now.

‘I think you know after what's happened to working people and working families as a result of Trump's policies, those people aren’t going to vote for him again. They're gonna vote for somebody else who works for them.”

Unions get much of their political power from being able to organize voters and urge them to vote for candidates the unions support. That power will be tested soon in next year's midterm elections. They will decide which party controls Congress.

