Union Pacific investigating pedestrian hit by train

Posted at 3:38 PM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 17:38:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Union Pacific has confirmed around 11:50 a.m. a woman was hit by a train near Grant and Interstate 10.

According to Union Pacific, the woman sustained minor injuries, and she left the scene before officers arrived.

The train crew was not injured.

Details surrounding this situation are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

