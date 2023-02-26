Union Pacific investigating pedestrian hit by train

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Union Pacific has confirmed around 11:50 a.m. a woman was hit by a train near Grant and Interstate 10.
According to Union Pacific, the woman sustained minor injuries, and she left the scene before officers arrived.
The train crew was not injured.
Details surrounding this situation are limited.
As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.
——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.