Uber self-driving car dash camera video released in deadly Tempe crash
abc15.com staff
4:22 PM, Mar 21, 2018
17 mins ago
Viewer discretion: The video shows the immediate moments before the crash, including the woman walking with her bike in front of the vehicle, but stops short of impact. It may be tough to watch for some viewers.
Police released two clips, one showing a view outside the vehicle and one from a camera inside the car. Watch the video in the player above.
The crash happened on Sunday, near Mill Avenue and Curry Road. Authorities identified the woman as 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg.
As a result of the crash, the National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating. Uber also announced the suspension of its testing on self-driving vehicles in Arizona, as well as other cities.
Authorities said the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash. The driver has been identified as 44-year-old Rafaela Vasquez.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will be reviewing the case.
Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is actively investigating
Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is actively investigating the details of this incident that occurred on March 18th.