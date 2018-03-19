TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a deadly crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle overnight.

The crash occurred near Mill Avenue and Curry Road early Monday morning.

The Uber vehicle was reportedly headed northbound when a woman walking outside of the crosswalk was struck.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Tempe Police says the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash and a vehicle operator was also behind the wheel.

An Uber spokesperson told ABC15 they are aware of the incident and are cooperating with authorities. The investigation is still active.