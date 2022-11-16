UArizona Vintage Merch Drop Wednesday, Nov. 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local vendors specializing in vintage clothing are holding "U of A Fashion Week" for Tucson fashionistas.

The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday at 1304 E. 10th St. Entry is free.

Mark and Michelle Albanese, owners of Marvelous Vintage at 2901 E. Speedway Blvd., told KGUN 9 they are one of twelve vendors participating.

Marvelous Vintage carries everything from affordable accessories and clothing, to high-end, rare finds from the 1970s and beyond.

For those on a budget, bargain shoppers can sift through a 1,000 pound clothing pile. And not only that, each of those pieces in the pile will cost only $3.