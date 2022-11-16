Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UArizona Vintage Merch Drop Wednesday, Nov. 16

Free entry, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
vintage.jpg
KGUN 9
vintage.jpg
Posted at 10:02 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 12:02:47-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local vendors specializing in vintage clothing are holding "U of A Fashion Week" for Tucson fashionistas.

The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday at 1304 E. 10th St. Entry is free.

Mark and Michelle Albanese, owners of Marvelous Vintage at 2901 E. Speedway Blvd., told KGUN 9 they are one of twelve vendors participating.

Marvelous Vintage carries everything from affordable accessories and clothing, to high-end, rare finds from the 1970s and beyond.

For those on a budget, bargain shoppers can sift through a 1,000 pound clothing pile. And not only that, each of those pieces in the pile will cost only $3.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!