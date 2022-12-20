UArizona tops national list in astronomy, astrophysics research

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new ranking from the National Science Foundation (NSF) places the University of Arizona at the top of the list for fiscal year 2021 research activity, and in the number one spot in astronomy and astrophysics expenditures.
The university spent about $770 million on total research activity in 2021, with more than $113 million going toward astronomy and astrophysics research. That top ranking has belonged to it since 1987, according to the school.
"The University of Arizona is one of the world's premier academic research institutions, evidenced by our steady increase in research and development expenditures," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. "From exploring the deepest corners of our galaxy to our leadership in vitally important efforts surrounding hypersonic technology and the quantum internet, University of Arizona researchers are at the forefront of the world's most exciting scientific discoveries."
Another top-ranking in a related category: UArizona came in fifth over all for NASA-funded activity. Little surprise, as its programs had close ties to some of NASA's big stories of 2022.
These include the deep-space images captured by NIRCam on the James Webb Space Telescope, the infrared camera developed at the university, and Arizona astronomers' contributions to the DART mission, in which NASA test-drove a space craft into a meteor to redirect its path.
In addition, UArizona earned these top-50 rankings on the NSF list:
- No. 4: High Hispanic enrollment
- No. 6: Physical sciences
- No. 20: All public universities
- No. 21: Biological and biomedical sciences
- No. 27: Geosciences, atmospheric sciences and ocean sciences
- No. 29: Department of Agriculture expenditures
- No. 29: Agricultural sciences, natural resources and conservation
- No. 35: National Science Foundation expenditures
- No. 35: Science and engineering fields
- No. 36: All universities
- No. 39: Life sciences
- No. 41: Social sciences
- No. 42: Chemistry
- No. 45: Computer and information sciences
- No. 50: Department of Health and Human Services expenditures
The NSF's Higher Education Research and Development survey was conducted from a pool of more than 900 colleges and universities.
