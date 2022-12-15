James Webb Telescope shares image of never-before-seen galaxies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The James Webb Telescope delivered a new photo featuring never-before-seen galaxies.

A certain part of the sky was zoomed into and focused on using near-infrared light to locate objects that can't normally be seen.

The telescope's technology is able to view objects one billion times fainter than can't be seen with the naked eye, which is also combined with a Spectrograph to search for emission lines.

“For over two decades, I’ve worked with a large international team of scientists to prepare our Webb science program,” said Rogier Windhorst, Regents Professor at Arizona State University (ASU) and PEARLS principal investigator. “Webb’s images are truly phenomenal, really beyond my wildest dreams. They allow me to measure the number density of galaxies shining to very faint infrared limits and the total amount of light they produce.”