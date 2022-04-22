UArizona student discovers rare, purple mushroom near Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is crediting one of its students for discovering a rare, purple mushroom.

Caitlin Dowd, a senior studying geology, found it on a foraging expedition near Mount Lemmon.

According to researchers, this is the first documented Entoloma occidentale in all of Arizona.

Spencer Wimmer

This mushroom was first studied in 1911, reports the USDA Forest Service. Since then, scientists' information stems from only a handful of northwest collections.

Low to mid-elevation mixed conifer stands are usually where Entoloma occidentale is found.

It is also considered a saprobe, meaning it feeds on dead and decaying wood, leaves, litter, etc.

September through June is the prime season for Entoloma occidentale production.