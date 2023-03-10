UArizona proposes 3% tuition hike

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is proposing a 3 % tuition hike for in-state students and a 4 % hike for out-of-state students.

If approved, the new tuition rates will go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

Most mandatory fees will not see increases.

Most current students won't see increases because their tuition rates are frozen due to the Guaranteed Tuition Program, which locks in rates for incoming undergrads for eight consecutive semesters.

"It remains a priority of the University of Arizona to keep tuition increases as low as possible for our students and their families, while ensuring that we are able to carry out our education, research and land-grant missions," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins, in a statement. "I am pleased that most of our students will not see an increase in tuition next year, and the increases for the incoming class are well below inflation rates to minimize impact."

The new undergrad yearly tuition rate will be $11,781 for in-state undergrad students and $39,340 for out-of-state undergrads.

In-state grad students will pay $12,718 per year, and annual tuition for out-of-state grad students will be $32,290.

"I believe that all students deserve the opportunity to have an affordable near-to-free college education," said Patrick Robles, previous president of the ASUA student government, said in a statement. "It is unfortunate that once again tuition rates have to increase for the sake of balancing out an ever-increasing cost of living and rising inflation rates. I hope to see the day that tuition rates do not have to increase in order to keep the university in operation."

The Arizona Board of Regents will hear the presentation at a March 23 meeting at ASU.