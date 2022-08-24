UArizona: Man with gun on campus detained Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona police detained a man suspected of bringing a gun to campus Wednesday.
Officers have detained a matching subject in the student union. Stay away from area. Investigation continuing.— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) August 24, 2022
Police say the man was seen running west from the Department of Communications building, 1103 E. University Blvd.
UAPD looking for a male with a gun in waistband. Last seen running west from communication bldg. Description to follow— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) August 24, 2022
Police say the man is in his 20s and wore a red flannel shirt and black pants with a white stripe on its side. They took the man into custody at the Student Union Memorial Center, 1303 E. University Blvd.
Desc: male, 20's red flannel shrt, blk pants with white stripe on side. officers continuing to look for the male— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) August 24, 2022
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.