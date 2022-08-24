Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UArizona: Man with gun on campus detained Wednesday

University of Arizona police looked for a man with a gun in his waistband Wednesday.
Google Maps
University of Arizona police looked for a man with a gun in his waistband Wednesday.
University of Arizona police looked for a man with a gun in his waistband Wednesday.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 13:24:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona police detained a man suspected of bringing a gun to campus Wednesday.

Police say the man was seen running west from the Department of Communications building, 1103 E. University Blvd.

Police say the man is in his 20s and wore a red flannel shirt and black pants with a white stripe on its side. They took the man into custody at the Student Union Memorial Center, 1303 E. University Blvd.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Football - Purposeful, Resilient, Original!

Now streaming on the KGUN channel of your connected device!