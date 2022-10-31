UArizona experts explain why we're drawn to the paranormal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ghosts, goblins, paranormal activity—each year Americans spend big on their Halloween activities.

This year, Halloween is expected to grow into a $1.7 billion industry, as families and single adults search for chills and thrills they may have missed out on during the height of the COVID pandemic.

But there are some haunts that money can't buy, and whether it's Halloween or not, it's hard to deny that humans are attracted stories of the supernatural. Experts at the University of Arizona share what is it that attracts us humans to otherworldly happenings.

A good scare is a good time

"We can take pleasure in the endorphins going off like this without actually being threatened," according to Jerry Hogle, University Distinguished Professor Emeritus of English at the University of Arizona.

Hogle is an expert in Gothic literature, and says works like Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," originally published more than 200 years ago in 1818, strike the right balance between horror and more relatable human drama.

And even though the Shelley's novel is more than 200 years old, modern analogs exist in a number of modern monster movies.

It's the right combination of elements that shouldn't go together: Science and magic, fear and romance, ancient and modern. A good horror story can give us the physical jolt where our endorphin levels go up, but knowing we're reading or watching something that isn't real is where the real fun comes in.

"We're in a state of heightened awareness, but we know at the same time that we are safe," Hogle said.

Being frightened brings us meaning

"There seems to be a certain degree of randomness and chaos to the lives we lead, and sometimes people want structure or explanations to human existence," said Eddy White, UArizona associate professor of practice in the Department of Public and Applied Humanities. "Paranormal or supernatural phenomena can help provide that meaning."

According to White, who teaches a course titled 'Weird Stuff: How to Think About the Supernatural, the Paranormal and the Mysterious,' things that search for meaning could be the reason people are willing to hunt for ghosts, or pay a medium to contact the dead.

A lot of our fascination with the supernatural might boil down to that ages-old fundamental question about the meaning of life.

Part of it, White says, can be attributed to finding out what science can't teach us.

"The world of science makes us feel smaller and smaller as we realize that the universe and the cosmos is much, much larger," White said. "Science is discovering what is out there, but not our place in it. So people look to other areas where they can find some answers to those questions."

This is especially true of younger people, according to White, who he says aren't finding those answers through more traditional organized religion.

"For some younger people, organized religions are not appealing or are not able to provide answers that are compelling or make sense to them. So they look for answers elsewhere."

In the end, whether it's the deeper meaning of life or just an endorphin release horror fans are seeking, there's only one important takeaway for this October 31: Have a safe and happy Halloween.