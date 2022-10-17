Candy prices jump 13% since 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're expecting a large number of trick-or-treaters at your door this October 31st, you might also be paying more to fill up those treat bags.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), candy prices have jumped about 13% since this time last year.

This marks the largest annual jump in prices on record for the Consumer Price Index. The last time candy prices increased by this amount, it was over the course of nine years, from 1997 to 2006, according to the BLS.

The National Retail Federation says it expects consumers to spend a combined $3 billion on candy this Halloween season, and upwards of $10 billion total on Halloween-related activities like costume purchases, pumpkin carving and party-going.

Trend forecasters are expecting not only higher spending, but more Halloween-related activity in general, bringing seasonal participation back to pre-pandemic levels.

“Halloween is an exciting time for many families, and that enthusiasm is reflected in the number of Americans who plan to celebrate the holiday this year,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “As consumers continue to return to pre-pandemic behaviors, retailers are prepared to meet that demand and help make this holiday a fun and memorable one.”

According to the NRF, 69% of people surveyed are planning to celebrate Halloween in some way. In 2019, that figure sat at 68%, but had dropped to 65% Halloween participation last year.

Consumers surveyed said they expected to spend about $100 on average for their candy, decorations, costumes, pumpkins and other activities.

