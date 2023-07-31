UArizona couple married for 66 years renews vows while hospitalized

OXNARD, Calif. (CNN) — A Southern California couple married for 66 years recently renewed their vows in an unexpected place and they wouldn't have had it any other way.

Jesse Cirino and his wife Marylou met at the University of Arizona and the rest is history.

The couple, who are now in their 90s, raised four daughters, making Jesse a proud girl dad. Their love has always remained rock solid, even through the toughest of times.

"She's kind, caring, understanding," said Jesse about his wife. "We've had our ups and downs, but that's what makes a marriage last a long time."

Recently, Jesse had to be hospitalized at St. John's Medical Center in Oxnard for several weeks with a cardiac issue. Marylou was admitted not long after due to severe abdominal pain and other health issues.

It didn't take long for hospital staff to realize the two were inseparable.

In fact, the day after Marylou was admitted, the staff began wheeling her into her husband's room for much needed TLC.

On Thursday, the lovebirds renewed their vows, right there in the hospital.

"Something happens and it clicks, and it turns to deep, strong love," said Marylou.

Shannon Morris Valeri Cirino-Paez, a nurse at the hospital, credits a power bigger than medicine for aiding in Jesse and Marylou's incredible recovery.

The couple's daughter said she's honored to be able to witness such an everlasting love.

"It's love at its purest, and it's an enduring love," said Valeri Cirino-Paez.