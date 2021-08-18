UAPD looks to identify individuals connected in catalytic converter theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is asking for help in identifying individuals connected in the theft of a vehicle’s catalytic converter.

On June 26, this incident happened at a University of Arizona surplus property located at 3740 E 34th Street, according to UAPD.

Within the last several months, there has been an uptick in catalytic converter thefts, according to UAPD. There have been approximately 12 cases reported of stolen catalytic converters on the university's proprieties.

UAPD is reminding those on campus of the following:



Park your vehicle in a well-lit area

Park your vehicle in a high use area

When available park your vehicle in a secure area

Park in such a way where it inhibits access to underneath the vehicle

Have a company etch the VIN (vehicle identification number) number on the catalytic converter

Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device which are available from various manufacturers

Report any suspicious persons or activity to UAPD immediately by calling 9-1-1, utilizing an emergency blue light phone, or using the LiveSafe App.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident in June is asked to call UAPD at 520-621-8273.

