UA Student Government says don’t trade freedom for funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — White House demands for change on University campuses could mean big changes for students. U of A student organizations are urging the university to reject a bargain with the White House.

There’s a lot of concern at the University of Arizona over the White House Compact on Higher Education; which would give universities an inside track on funding if they play along with the Administration on some key social issues or eliminate them from funding if they don’t. Now leaders of student government are weighing in.

Students say if U of A signs onto the White House Compact on Education it will compromise their education, put the value of their diplomas at risk, and risk millions in Federal money if there’s even the smallest break of the deal’s requirements.

“They’re willing to take the risk of what it means to say no because the risk of actually signing onto this letter is actually more harmful to them.”

Rahel Hehn says the association has heard from plenty of students and carried their views to University President Suresh Garimella and Provost Patricia Prelock but they have not hinted at whether they will accept the White House Deal.

U of A is one of nine schools invited to get preference for Federal funding if they forbid consideration of factors like race, gender and sexual orientation for students, faculty and staff.

Accommodation of transgender people would end. Reproductive functions would define male and female.

Universities that agree to the Compact would freeze tuition for five years.

Civil debate would also limit what the Compact calls discriminatory, threatening or harassing behavior.

Students say a diverse student body and a diversity of views is a critical part of their education and the reputation of U of A.

State Lawmaker Nancy Gutierrez says she’s still trying to get the Board of Regents to say if they will accept the deal. She says if they apply the rules to U of A they could apply to ASU and NAU too.

“I am a public school educator, cutting debate, caring about bathroom signage more than you care about the students on campus is just offensive.”

She says she thinks Republican lawmakers may try to build some Compact conditions into state law and she wishes more of them would visit college campuses to see how they really are.

