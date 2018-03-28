UA coach on trial: Victim first to testify

TUCSON, Ariz. - A former UA athlete was the first witness today in the trial of a coach accused of choking her.

Baillie Gibson was a shot put and discus thrower at U of A. She says former track coach Craig Carter choked her and threatened to slash her with a box cutter when she tried to end a two year sexual relationships.

In Opening statements, prosecutor Jonathan Mosher read the jury a series of texts between Gibson and Carter where he became more and more threatening as she said she planned to leave Tucson after graduating.

She went to his office in McKale Center. That's where he choked her and threatened to slash her with a box cutter.

He confessed that to a UA Police officer. Carter's attorney Dan Cooper read the jury many of the same texts but said they show Carter's attack was the result of a momentary loss of control and was not the sort of deliberate attack required for a conviction.