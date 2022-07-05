U.S. Justice Department sues Arizona over proof of citizenship law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The US. Department of Justice is suing the state of Arizona, in a move to block a state law requiring proof of citizenship from voters.

According to the DOJ, the new Arizona law, set to take effect in January, would violate the National Voter Registration Act.

"This lawsuit reflects our deep commitment to using every available tool to protect all Americans' right to vote and to ensure that their voices are heard in our democracy," said Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, in a briefing to the press.

The law was signed by Governor Doug Ducey Wednesday, March 30.

Lawyers for the state legislature at the time said much of the measure was unconstitutional.

RELATED: Lawsuits target newly signed Arizona voting law