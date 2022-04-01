Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Lawsuits target newly signed Arizona voting law

Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted at 12:07 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 15:07:08-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Two lawsuits have been filed challenging a new Arizona law seeking to require proof of citizenship to vote.

Voting rights organizations and left-leaning advocacy groups filed the lawsuits shortly after Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed the measure into law on Wednesday. The Legislature’s own lawyers say much of the measure is unconstitutional.

Voting rights advocates worry the bill is an attempt to get back in front of the now more-conservative Supreme Court. The precise impact is disputed. Supporters say it affects only the roughly 31,500 registered voters who have not shown proof of citizenship. Voting advocates say it’s vague and could go much farther, affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!