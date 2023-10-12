Watch Now
U.S. Border Patrol finds makeshift rope ladder

makeshift rope ladder.jpg
Posted at 5:06 PM, Oct 11, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An ATV U.S. Border Patrol agent in Nogales intercepted a makeshift rope ladder.

The rope ladder is used by smugglers to breach the international boundary fence recently.

Swift action and resourcefulness demonstrated the agent's unwavering commitment to border security.

