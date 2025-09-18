U of A study finds firefighters and health care workers have higher PFAS levels

A University of Arizona study has found that firefighters and health care workers have higher levels of PFAS, toxic “forever chemicals” that don’t easily break down, in their blood compared to the general population.

Dr. Kate Ellingson, an associate professor of epidemiology who helped lead the study, said PFAS can enter the body through ingestion, skin contact, or breathing contaminated air. Elevated levels have been linked to kidney and testicular cancers, as well as reduced immune response.

For Tucson firefighter and EMT Stuart Sherman, the findings hit close to home. He said his PFAS levels were higher than 95% of the general population, likely from gear, firefighting foam, and exposure to burning plastics.

The Tucson Fire Department has switched to foam without PFAS and introduced new protective gear. Sherman said the department also uses quick decontamination methods after fires to cut exposure. He added that donating blood and plasma can help lower PFAS levels.

Ellingson said people can reduce their risk by avoiding nonstick cookware and limiting fast food, which is often packaged in PFAS-treated containers.

